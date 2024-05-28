Woman found shot to death in Compton

Los Angeles County homicide detectives were investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a Compton neighborhood late Monday night.

LASD officials said they received the call regarding a shooting after the victim’s body was found outside a home in the 700 block of South Holly Avenue around 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, investigators also found a black SUV riddled with bullet holes.

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information is available.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to call LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.