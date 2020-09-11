Community, non-profit organizations come together for back-to-school giveaway in Santa Ana

Essential school supplies are very different this year because of distance learning. This year's back-to-school list includes extension cords, earphones, lap desks, hand sanitizer, and that’s just a small example of what students at Valley High School in Santa Ana are getting at a free giveaway.

The community is coming together to help students in need. More than 90% of the students at Valley HS are socio-economically disadvantaged and these supplies help with students succeeding this school year.

The giveaway is a collaboration between High School Inc. and Goodwill as well as other donors who want to make sure students have the folders, writing supplies, and even the toiletries they need for the start of school.

Principal Katherine Berger says students and their families need extra support this year, “distance learning is already so difficult and they need more to make sure they can get online and have a successful school year.”

The drive-through give away of tote bags full of supplies starts at 8 a.m. until noon and again Friday afternoon.

