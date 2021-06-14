Community helps family pay medical bills for dog shot by LA County deputy

A family hoping to free their dog from pain and suffering is getting some much-needed help from the community.

"We're just happy that we can get here," said Alfredo Perez.

Alfredo's beloved dog "Princess" doesn't know it, but thanks to the generosity of total strangers, the Bullmastiff rescue is getting medical help just days after she was shot twice by law enforcement.

Last Friday, Princess was in extreme pain after a Los Angeles County deputy shot her twice during a search warrant at a neighbor's home. While most of the deputies were at the correct Rosamond home, one deputy came around the back and entered Alfredo and Leticia Perez's home – despite a closed gate and warnings from the neighbors.

Dr. Adam Strom of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital explains her injuries.

"One of the bullets lodged in her jaw and broke her jaw," Strom said. "And one lodged down near one of her wrists on her front legs and there's some metal in the toes near one of her back legs."

Princess desperately needs surgery but the family couldn't afford it. The cost of care would cost the family around $20,000 so they set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of getting some financial help.

After seeing Princess' story of survival on FOX 11 Friday, viewer and retired ER physician Andy Lesser was compelled to help.

"I saw your story on Fox 11 News Friday night, and I got really upset," Lesser told FOX 11's Gina Silva. "I started emailing all my neighbors and they started donating and sharing."

There have been many kind and generous people making small donations that are adding up – enough money get Princess operated.

"All these people that don’t even know us… all the love and support they’ve been showing us… it's unreal," said Leticia Perez.

Princess still has a long road to recovery as she will need multiple surgeries. But thanks to the community's help, she's on the right track.

"Assuming we get the fractures repaired and there's no long-term damage to any of her joints you should make a full recovery," Strom explained. "Wounds in the face heal very well. Fractures of the mandible heal well as long as they're corrected appropriately."

In an earlier statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department explained that during a search warrant, a large dog rushed towards deputy personnel. Fearing they would be attacked, a deputy opened fire.

The Perez family says so far, no one from LASD has apologized or offered to pay the medical bills.

"I was telling my wife," Alfredo Perez said. "We’re surprised that they haven’t tried to communicate. Nothing with us."

For now, the main focus is on Princess' recovery and thanking all the kind souls who stepped up to save their baby.

"We are really grateful," Alfredo Perez said. "We appreciate it. We love her so much."