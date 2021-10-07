Community Champions: LAPD's Hollenbeck PAL honored as Super Bowl legacy champion

At a film class in Boyle Heights, you'll find a police officer alongside the instructor.

LAPD Officer Donald Levier is assigned to the Hollenbeck Police Activities League (PAL) full time. Call it community policing before the concept made major headlines in current times. The Life, Camera, Action class is just one of the empowerment programs by Hollenbeck PAL.

The Hollenbeck PAL is a life-changing youth development program. The organization was named a legacy champion by LA's Super Bowl host committee for its work with at-risk kids.

The honor comes months ahead of the big game in February 2022 at Sofi Stadium.

Hollenbeck Pal is tied to LAPD's Hollenbeck Police Station in Boyle Heights. Along with their diversion program, in 2016, they created an innovative mental health concept. Social Work interns from USC have partnered with the program for a holistic approach in working with police and families.

LA's Super Bowl host committee is honoring 56 local organizations ahead of Super Bowl 56. In total they are giving away $800,000 in grants.

Each week in Community Champions, FOX 11 will showcase another grant recipient leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.