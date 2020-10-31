Community 'beautifies' boarded-up businesses in Lynwood

article

The local community is looking to bring some light to what's been a very dark year this Halloween.

A local arts organization, the Lynwood Union, partnered with property owners and artists in the area to "beautify boarded-up businesses" on Saturday.

Like the rest of the world, Lynwood has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing small businesses to close shop and board up their windows. With property owners giving the green light, local artists drew murals and paintings over the boarded-up businesses to spread hope.

You can check out their work near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Beechwood Avenue in Lynwood. You can click here for more information on the Lynwood Union.

