Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody

A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's when authorities were called and the casino placed on lockdown around 6 a.m.

SkyFOX images showed multiple patrol cars, fire trucks, and paramedics on scene.

Some witnesses said the suspect may have been under the influence of something.

Buzz Richardson told FOX 11 he was playing poker two tables away when an argument at the suspect's table broke out. That's when he reportedly threatened to stab anyone who came near him, Richardson said.

The suspect will be taken to a hospital for a physical and mental health evaluation.

The lockdown at the casino has since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported at this time.