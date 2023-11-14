Colorado football locker room theft: 4 Riverside County high school students identified as suspects

Investigators announced four suspects have been identified in connection to a locker room theft during UCLA’s football game against Colorado at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

After last month’s game, the Buffaloes returned to their locker room and discovered thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash were missing.

On Monday, officials said four students at Beaumont High School have been identified as suspects and so far, they have not been arrested.

"We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA- Colorado football game on October 28," Alex Sponheim, a spokeswoman with the Beaumont Unified School District, said in a statement.

"We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, district, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the district is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department's investigation."

The teens were reportedly football recruits. However, that was not confirmed by authorities.

City News Service contributed to this report.