Coco's employees say they were shocked about Highland Park restaurant closing down

Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in Highland Park say they are shocked to learn their location will suddenly be shutting down on Wednesday, December 28.

"We have people here working 20, 30 years and they’re freaking out, all of us are freaking out," says Tina Marie Lujan, a 7-year Coco’s Restaurant employee.

For months, restaurant workers say they heard rumors their location could be closing especially when their building on York Boulevard was listed for lease. But when employees asked corporate and management about the possibility of losing their jobs, they claim they were told not to worry and that everything would be fine.

"They wanted us to work the holidays, they didn’t want to tell us until the very last minute, till they shut the doors," says Lujan.

Longtime customers like Michael Noguerra say the franchise, should have given employees advance notice so they could start looking for other jobs.

"All these people are going to be laid off, nobody had even any indication what was going on; just like that."

Coco’s Restaurant has been in the Highland Park community since 1974. On Wednesday, employees will serve customers for the very last time.

"Everybody is devastated. I don’t know what to do, people have to go back on unemployment and most of us just want to work, we just want to work," Lujan said.