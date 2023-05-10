USCG: Plane down near San Clemente Island

Search and rescue efforts are underway for three people aboard a plane that went down near San Clemente Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The plane went down about one mile southwest of the island, which is within Los Angeles County just southwest of Catalina Island.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew is responding.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.