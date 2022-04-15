Coachella 2022: Festival’s return leaving local businesses dancing

How much does the return of Coachella mean to the local economy?

A lot!

The festival returns this weekend and if you think fans are excited, you should check out the businesses across the Coachella Valley.

The local economy is projected to make up to $400 million in revenue from the concertgoers.

FOX 11 met with a couple from Hawaii who arrived in town for the weekend. They tell us they spent more than $500 a night at the Days Inn, which they books months ago.

We spoke to a food truck vendor whose business is tripling, so it’s not just big businesses. Even the Chief Executive of the Indio Chamber of Commerce admits to reporters that he rents out his home to festival goers, for as much as $3000 each weekend.

The owner of the Birrieria La Original Food truck tells us she does the same with her house.

According to the Coachella Valley Economic partnership and the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, the festival – along with Stagecoach, also produced by the same promoter – create about $704 million in economic activity, including spending by consumers, and $106 million in Indio alone.

While prices will be inflated during the festival, we did find a mobile car wash charging his usual $40 per SUV – at least for now.

