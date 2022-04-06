Clippers guard Norman Powell likely to return Wednesday night

article

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is likely to make his return Wednesday night.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said in a Twitter post that a final decision will be made after pre-game workouts before the Clippers take on Phoenix.

Powell, along with Robert Covington, were traded to Los Angeles from Portland before the trade deadline for Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson and two second-round picks.

Powell made an immediate impact, averaging 21 points in three games, while Clipper superstar Paul George was out due to an injury to his right elbow. Powell then broke his foot and hasn’t played since Feb. 21. Meanwhile, Covington has had wonderful chemistry with the Clippers as a solid two-way player.

Now, Powell and George are healthy just in time for next week’s play-in tournament. The Clippers are locked in as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

RELATED: Paul George returns, fuels Clippers to overcome 25-point deficit to beat Jazz

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Suns, while the San Antonio Spurs were able to pull off a win against Denver.

RELATED: Lakers fail to make NBA playoffs, play-in tournament after loss to Phoenix Suns

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Clippers and the Suns played a six-game series in last season’s Western Conference Finals.

Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. from Crypto.com Arena.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.