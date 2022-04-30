Clayton Kershaw sets Dodgers' franchise strikeout record

Clayton Kershaw set the Los Angeles Dodgers' franchise strikeout record Saturday night in Chavez Ravine. With a fourth-inning slider to Spencer Torkelson, Kershaw notched strikeout number 2,697, passing Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the all-time mark.

Kershaw entered Saturday's start against the Detroit Tigers needing just four Ks to nab the record. In the top third inning, Kershaw struck out catcher Dustin Garneau, tying Sutton's record.

Sutton had held the record since Aug. 5, 1979, when he struck out Greg Johnston of the San Francisco Giants, passing another Hall of Famer Don Drysdale.

After breaking the record, Kershaw proceeded to strike out two more in the top of the fourth, punching out Jonathan Schoop and Garneau once more.

Kershaw is 26th on MLB's list of all-time strikeout leaders and fourth among active pitchers behind Max Scherzer of the New York Mets (3,053), Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros (3,041) and Zack Greinke of the Kansas City Royals (2,815). Kershaw has 382 games in his 15-year career with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers and Tigers were tied at one run apiece through three and a half innings.

City News Service contributed to this report.