These are the city of LA's watering restrictions, rebates offered for LADWP customers

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday announced LA has now entered Phase 3 of water conservation efforts.

About 4 million residents will now be limited to outdoor watering two days a week, down from three.

Residents with odd-numbered street addresses will be permitted to water on Mondays and Fridays, while those with even-numbered addresses will be permitted on Thursdays and Sundays.

Additionally, watering with sprinklers will be restricted to 8 minutes per station. Officials said sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles will be limited to 15 minutes per station.

All watering will have to be done in the evening or early morning, with no watering permitted outdoors between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those with pools are strongly recommended to use pool covers to decrease evaporation, and it is strongly recommended to wash vehicles at commercial car wash facilities.

The city also announced a slew of water conservation rebates to help residents conserve water amid the drought.

Residential

High-efficiency clothes washer: Up to $500

Premium high-efficiency toilet: Up to $250/unit

Turf replacement: $3/square foot

Weather-based irrigation controller: Up to $200/unit

Rotating sprinkler nozzles: Up to $6/nozzle

Rain barrel: Up to $50/unit (max 2)

Cistern: Up to $500 (max 1)

Water-efficient faucet aerators and showerheads: FREE

Commercial

Premium high-efficiency tank toilet or flushometer valve/bowl combo toilet: $300

Zero and ultra low water urinal: $500

Turf replacement: $3/square foot

Weather-based irrigation controller or central computer irrigation controller: $50/station

Rotating sprinkler nozzles (30 minimum): $6/nozzle

Large rotary sprinkler nozzle retrofit: $13/HEAD

Cooling tower conductivity controller: $625

Cooling tower pH/conductivity controller: $3,000

Metropolitan Water District announced in late April its response to the regional drought, imposing unprecedented restrictions limiting outdoor watering to one day per week for roughly 6 million people starting June 1.

Although the MWD's definition of State Water Project-dependent areas is still in flux, a map provided by the agency indicates the watering restrictions will affect parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, and western reaches of the county including Woodland Hills, Canoga Park and Calabasas.

MWD offers a rebate of $2 per square foot for people who replace their grass with water-efficient landscaping. Rebates are also available from other local water agencies.

For more information, visit ladwp.com/wateringdays.