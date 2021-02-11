CHP officer, two others seriously injured in crash on the 10 Freeway near DTLA

article

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer and two other people were seriously injured Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the closure of the westbound 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

Paramedics were sent to the freeway near Normandie Avenue at 10:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"A freeway traffic collision seriously injured three patients, including one CHP officer," the LAFD said in a statement. "Firefighter-paramedics are on scene treating patients and will be taking them to area hospitals."

A motorist was detained by officers, reportedly while trying to flee the scene.

The westbound freeway was closed near Normandie Avenue while an investigation was conducted.

