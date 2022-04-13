CHP investigating freeway shooting in San Bernardino, at least 1 hurt

Authorities are responding to yet another freeway shooting in Southern California, this time in San Bernardino.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting on the 215 Freeway near West 5th Street late Wednesday night.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

One person was taken to the hospital in the shooting. The person's conditions remain unknown as of late Wednesday night.

As of late Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Wednesday's incident marks at least the fourth freeway shooting to take place since April 4. Last week, CHP investigated three separate shootings that occurred on Los Angeles County roads. The three shootings that took placed last Tuesday were in Paramount, Carson and South Gate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 freeway shootings, including 1 deadly, reported within 24 hours on LA County roads

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.