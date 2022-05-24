Investigation underway into East LA shooting
EAST LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway into a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
CHP is also at the scene located near Third Street and Ford Boulevard.
Paramedics were sent to the scene on a shots-fired call that sent one person to the hospital, according to the LAFD.
Video from the scene shows the back window of a law enforcement vehicle shattered by possible gunfire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.