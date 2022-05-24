Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway into East LA shooting

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 10:08AM
East Los Angeles
FOX 11

EAST LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway into a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning. 

CHP is also at the scene located near Third Street and Ford Boulevard. 

Paramedics were sent to the scene on a shots-fired call that sent one person to the hospital, according to the LAFD. 

Video from the scene shows the back window of a law enforcement vehicle shattered by possible gunfire.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.