Investigation underway into East LA shooting

An investigation is underway into a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

CHP is also at the scene located near Third Street and Ford Boulevard.

Paramedics were sent to the scene on a shots-fired call that sent one person to the hospital, according to the LAFD.

Video from the scene shows the back window of a law enforcement vehicle shattered by possible gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.