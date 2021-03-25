Child struck by vehicle while running across street to catch ice cream truck, LAPD searching for driver

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck an 11-year-old child.

Surveillance video released by LAPD Central Traffic shows the entire incident.

The collision occurred at 4 p.m. on March 24 on 42nd Street just east of McKinley Avenue.

Police say the 11-year-old boy ran across the street to catch an ice cream truck when the vehicle hit him.

Police say the driver immediately stopped and exited the car to check on the child. The driver then reentered is vehicle and fled without rendering aid or identifying himself, according to a statement from police.

The suspect vehicle is a gray or beige 2002 Chevy Tahoe SUV with the California License Plate No. 6SEZ288. Police say the Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen out of Rampart Division on March 21.

The driver was described as a male Hispanic, 5’9" to 6’0", and is in his 30’s.

Anyone with information on the collision is urged to contact Detective Calvin Dehesa, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or e-mail 31161@lapd.online, or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

