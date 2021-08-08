Child dies in Moreno Valley house fire, several others injured

A child died and seven others were injured during a house fire in Moreno Valley.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a home on the 24300 block of Dolan Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

When officials arrived on scene they located four victims. Unfortunately, a child passed away. Four Riverside County Sheriff deputies sustained minor injuries during the fire and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The child’s age and gender were not released.

"I cannot even imagine what the Deputies, victims, and everyone at this incident went through," said Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez, Mayor of Moreno Valley. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family for the loss of their child, and for our responders to be at peace after experiencing such a traumatic event."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

