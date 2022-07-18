Charges to be announced for 7-Eleven shooting suspects

Charges will be announced Monday for the two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m.

The suspects - 20-year-old Malik Patt from LA and 44-year-old Jason Payne, also from LA - were arrested July 15. Both are accused of last week's deadly crime spree targeting 7-Eleven stores in Ontario, Brea, La Habra, Santa Ana, Upland, and Riverside.

Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said a fatal shooting that occurred on July 9 near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Woodley Avenue in North Hills has been linked to the series of 7-Eleven store robberies that occurred two days later.

Officials believe the suspects may be tied to other crimes in the Los Angeles area. According to LAPD, four robberies happened in the early morning hours of July 9th at two convenience stores and two donut shops in the San Fernando Valley.

Police said Patt is believed to be the suspect seen in surveillance images from the various stores; he is also believed to be the shooter.

In total three people were killed, and three others injured during the crime spree.

