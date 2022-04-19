Chapman cinematographer killed in 'tragic accident' at Imperial Sand Dunes

A Chapman University cinematographer was killed while filming with other students over the weekend at the Imperial Sand Dunes.

The unidentified student was on a film shoot organized by USC students and was serving as cinematographer on the production when he was killed in a vehicle accident, a letter from the Dean to the student body read.

Three other students survived.

"Nothing is more important to the School of Cinematic Arts faculty and staff than student safety. The school has very strict safety policies that all students are trained in and expected to follow at all times. These professional safety protocols are enforced from the first semester of the students’ experience and continue throughout the duration of their time at the school. The school does not tolerate violations of safety protocols," USC said in a statement.

USC officials told FOX 11 that the Chapman student was a volunteer on the project and had completed his graduate coursework. He was due to graduate next month.

No other details were immediately available.

