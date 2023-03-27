Chanel West Coast leaving 'Ridiculousness' after 30 seasons

article

"Ridiculousness" co-host Chanel West Coast is leaving the show after 12 years.

Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, was co-host of the MTV show alongside creator Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim since it debuted in 2011. The 34-year-old is moving on to create, executive produce, and star in her own unscripted series and other projects after inking a deal with Paramount Media Networks.

"I'm SO excited for this next chapter! To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu series tv show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well. Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity! Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon," Dudley shared in an Instagram post.

SUGGESTED:

Dudley has been longtime friends with Dyrdek and made her MTV debut in his show "Fantasy Factory" in 2008.

The recording artist released her debut album, "America’s Sweetheart," in 2020 and has previously collaborated with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and YG. The same year, she released her street/athleisure wear merchandise line and in 2021 released a swimwear line.

Dudley and her longtime partner Dom Fenison, welcomed their first baby together in November 2022.