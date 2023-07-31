Former ‘Superman’ star leaves California for Nevada: 'Woke' Hollywood pushed me out

article

After taking multiple steps to fight back against the Hollywood industry’s "wokeness," actor, author and former Clark Kent reflected on his happiness fleeing "terrible" policy.

"I have to admit that if you told me a year ago that I was going to leave California, I would have said: not a chance," Dean Cain said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. "I would have put odds at 1,000,000 to 1, and I never thought I would leave California."

"I grew up in Malibu, California, it's beautiful, I had a gorgeous house there," he continued. "I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, now, and I am ecstatic."

RELATED: Superman star Dean Cain follows Mark Wahlberg's move out of Hollywood: Leaving in 'droves'

The former "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" star told host Maria Bartiromo he saw an "amazing" quality of life shift after physically leaving his home blue state’s high taxes and crime.

"I moved because of all the tax policies, the soft-on-crime policies... tax on everything: energy, water, gas, the craziest ever sales tax," Cain pointed out.

The actor represents just one of the thousands of residents contributing to California’s declining population. California lost 117,552 people between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, according to the state's Department of Finance, bringing its population back to where it was in 2016.

RELATED: 'Happy Days' actor Scott Baio leaving California: 'Not a safe place anymore'

Next door in Nevada, Cain noted his dollar has the ability to stretch "a lot" farther.

"There's no state income tax in Nevada… and they don't have these crazy policies. The homeless issues in California, Gavin Newsom has driven that state into the ground. I'm very unhappy," he said.

In addition to moving his home, Cain has shifted his work focus towards projects that spotlight traditional, core American values. His new book slated to release in December is titled "Dean Cain: All-American Lawman," and was created with a former DC Comics writer and illustrator who left due to its wokeness.

"He was like, 'You know what? I grew up believing in these characters and loving these characters so much that I don't want to see them changed.' He created new characters, great, but he didn't want to see old characters change, old and beloved characters. So he and I came up with this," Cain explained.

The graphic, comic-book-like novel takes inspiration from early adventure storylines like "Romancing the Stone" and Indiana Jones.

"It's about right and wrong. It's about beautiful art and a compelling story that deals with contemporary issues, like the fentanyl crisis on the border, and the issues like that, that come out," Cain noted, "kind of somebody who has to step up and do things to right the wrongs."

Get more updates for this story on FOX Business.