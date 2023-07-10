Celebrate Greater Ontario Restaurant Week

A ten-day window is being dedicated to showcase the diverse food scene in the Inland Empire.

From July 7-16, residents and visitors are encouraged to make culinary discoveries during Greater Ontario Restaurant Week.

Unlike more traditional restaurant weeks, there are no pre-fixe menus or a list of participating restaurants. "It is designed to showcase, promote and provide a tremendous marketing program for restaurants throughout the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California," according to the Greater Ontario Restaurant Week website.

Click here for more information.

