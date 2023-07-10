Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate Greater Ontario Restaurant Week

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Ontario
FOX 11

'Take Ur Seat Too' restaurant featured during Greater Ontario Restaurant Week

Get Japanese "cloud" pancakes in the IE.

ONTARIO, Calif. - A ten-day window is being dedicated to showcase the diverse food scene in the Inland Empire.

From July 7-16, residents and visitors are encouraged to make culinary discoveries during Greater Ontario Restaurant Week.

Unlike more traditional restaurant weeks, there are no pre-fixe menus or a list of participating restaurants. "It is designed to showcase, promote and provide a tremendous marketing program for restaurants throughout the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California," according to the Greater Ontario Restaurant Week website.

Celebrating Greater Ontario Restaurant Week

FOX 11's Bob DeCastro takes us to the bustling restaurant scene in the Inland Empire.

Click here for more information.
 