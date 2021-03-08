CDC releases new guidelines for fully-vaccinated people

What the CDC has essentially done is to reward those who have and are getting their vaccines by saying that Americans who are fully vaccinated can gather in small groups of less than 6 indoor with no masks or social distancing.

Some fully vaccinated people can visit people who are unvaccinated.

But, what does that mean?

Dr. Suman Radhakrishna is an infectious disease specialist at Dignity Health California Hospital.

She says, "If one household is fully vaccinated let’s assume two seniors are living together. And in another household, two seniors are living together they can get together without masks and without social distancing as long as there are no symptoms."

And some good news for Grandma and Grandpa.

Dr. Radhakrishna says, "Another thing CDC has recommended. One household fully vaccinated - grandma and grandpa - going to visit their children, a married child with young kids. Nobody is sick in the unvaccinated household and grandma and grandpa are doing OK. They can get together without a mask."

But, the doctor says it has to be a healthy household with no one having symptoms.

And less than six people. The visit should be limited to one household.

So, according to the doctor, If an adult children’s unvaccinated neighbors drop by, the CDC recommends that the visit should move into an outdoor area and everyone should wear masks and distance.

The bottom-line that this is progress but the doctor says it’s important to have "…baby steps. and to "take all the precautions as much as possible."

