CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry customer attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

An angry customer attacks a street food vendor and the brazen violence was all caught on camera.

The woman is seen tossing the food to the ground, flipping the trays of food. Then she takes her anger out on a female employee, apparently assaulting her. Its unclear what prompted the attack.

The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Normandy and Slauson, about two blocks from the Slauson Super Mall in South Los Angeles.

It's unknown at this time if a police report has been filed with the Los Angeles Police Department.