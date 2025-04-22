Expand / Collapse search

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals cross from LA Catholic church

Published  April 22, 2025 2:16pm PDT
The incident happened Thursday around 3 p.m. at the St. Camillus Center for Spiritual Care.

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera swiping a cross from a local Catholic Church. 

The incident happened on Thursday, April 17 at around 3 p.m. at the St. Camillus Center for Spiritual Care located on Zonal Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Video shows the man walking towhe pulpit, then picking up the cross and walking away. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Investigator K. Hanna at 323-224-0108.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

