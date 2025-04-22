1 of 2 suspects arrested for stabbing siblings on Santa Monica beach

The Brief Ivan Angel Plancarte, a 20-year-old from San Gabriel, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The second suspect, described as a man wearing a gray sweater and blue bandana, remains at large. The Santa Monica Police Department continues to investigate the incident.



One of two suspects wanted in connection with the double stabbing of a brother and sister in Santa Monica last week has been arrested, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday just before 2:30 a.m. on the beach near the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk.

Responding officers found the siblings - both from Northridge - suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At last check, the brother was in critical but stable condition, while the sister was hospitalized and has since been released.

Authorities believe the attack was random.

A preliminary investigation identified two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing. One of those suspects, identified as 20-year-old Ivan Angel Plancarte from San Gabriel, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, according to police. He is being held on $1 million bail pending his court appearance on Wednesday, April 23.

The second suspect is still on the run. He is described by police as a man with a thin build, wearing a gray sweater and a blue bandana or face bask at the time of the crime. He was last seen running away from the scene southbound, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Det. Zamfirov (Peter.Zamfirov@santamoncia.gov) at

(310)458-8398, Det. Sgt. Lozano (Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov) at (310)458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.