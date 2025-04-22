Ventura County fishing boat captain fined $17,000 for polluting local waters

The Brief William Porter McHenry, owner of McHenry Fisheries, Inc., was fined for illegally dumping "stick water" from his vessel, Sea Pearl, into California waters. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered that the Sea Pearl offloaded 206,298 pounds of squid before dumping stick water near Ventura Harbor. McHenry is required to pay $8,444.69 for environmental restoration, $6,555.31 in penalties and investigation costs, and $1,889.39 for unfair business practices.



A Ventura County commercial fishing boat captain has been fined thousands of dollars for illegally dumping toxic waste into California waters, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

What we know:

William Porter McHenry, owner of McHenry Fisheries, Inc., allowed the dumping of stick water from his vessel, Sea Pearl, into the ocean without crossing the state waters boundary line, according to the DA's office.

Stick water, created during squid fishing, contains high levels of ammonia and is classified as harmful. Proper disposal requires it to be released at least three nautical miles offshore. It is stored in the vessel's hull after offloading and must be disposed of properly to prevent environmental harm.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Ventura County District Attorney's Office

An investigation revealed the Sea Pearl was seen on Dec. 6, 2024 heading out to sea while releasing stick water, then turning back toward shore without crossing the state waters boundary line.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the illegal dumping of 206,298 lbs. of market squid in the Ventura Harbor and revealed the vessel's navigation track logs, which confirmed that the Sea Pearl had never made it beyond the state waters border.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the importance of protecting our coastal waters," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Karen Wold. "Illegally dumping harmful waste threatens our marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those who depend on it."

By the numbers:

McHenry must pay $8,444.69 for environmental restoration, $6,555.31 in penalties and investigation costs, and $1,889.39 for unfair business practices.

Funds from the settlement will go to the Ventura County Fish and Wildlife Fund and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to support environmental restoration efforts.