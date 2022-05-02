Car owner interrupts catalytic converter thieves in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police are asking for your help locating two suspected catalytic converter thieves who somehow managed to get away after being interrupted by the car's owner in Simi Valley.
According to police, it happened Monday in the area near Yosemite Avenue and Alamo Street.
Police said the two suspects were in the process of cutting the catalytic converter from underneath a car parked on the street when the car's owner interrupted them.
The suspects fled the scene in two getaway vehicles, captured on surveillance camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.
The police department provided the following safety tips:
- For your safety, please DO NOT confront the thieves.
- Report any suspicious subjects or any out-of-the-ordinary sounds to the police.
- Park vehicles in the driveway with the rear doors closest to your residence.
- Leave exterior residential lights on throughout the night or install motion-detecting lights. Additional lighting may make a thief more visible.
- If you park on the street, choose a well-lit area and trim back any trees and/or bushes that may block your view of the vehicle.
- Etch the vehicle’s license plate numbers onto the catalytic converter.
- Always remove keys, roll up windows, and lock the vehicle.