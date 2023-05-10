UCLA dorm dealing with cat controversy

Students at one UCLA dorm are searching working to re-home several feral cats that have taken up near the on-campus building, after signs have gone up around the area saying food bowls will be taken away.

Tux is an appropriately-named tuxedo cat who along with a few other cats, has staked a claim near Delta Terrace on UCLA's campus. Devon May is one of the dorm residents who feeds Tux and at one point two other cats. She said that Tux "loves to get belly rubs."

"I'm an animal lover, so I have to make sure they're okay," May said.

Tux isn't the only cat who has fans on campus. Earlier this year, a cat who roamed campus named Powell died. Signs mourning his passing popped up around campus, and students and other Powell fans gathered for a memorial for him in March.

SUGGESTED: Recreational drugs make list of top toxins for pets for first time

But apparently, someone on campus is not a fan of Delta Terrace residents feeding Tux and other cats. Signs have popped up around the area, warning that food bowls for the animals will be taken away. The signs say they're worried that leaving food will attract pests and other, unwanted wildlife.

"There's all along that wall is a bunch of trash cans full of food," May said. "So that's going to attract pests regardless. [Removing food bowls] is not going to solve the situations about raccoons and coyotes coming over here."

FOX 11 reached out to UCLA Residential Life, which had no comment, but a UCLA spokesperson told FOX 11 that there's no official university policy against feeding cats.

"We've been hiding some food and checking in on them and making sure that they're okay," May said.

But now, with the quarter coming to a close and students leaving campus for the summer, those hoping to help Tux and his friends are looking for alternative solutions to take care of the animals.

"We found somebody that wants to domesticate them to get forever families, because in the summer they probably won't get fed," May said.

May said they've already trapped one of the cats, who is now at the vet, and they hope to capture the remaining two before the school year ends.