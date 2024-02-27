Carson Cold Case: Family seeks answers in search for suspect who killed mother and son

On the eighth anniversary of the unsolved murders of Michelle and Jordan Love, family members are asking local authorities to increase the reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers.

Michelle and Jordan, a mother and son, were shot and killed on February 27, 2016. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says they were sitting in their car in front of their house in Carson when they were shot.

The drive-by shooting happened just before midnight. The family said the two had just returned home from the movies.

At the time of the shooting, Michelle was a 54-year-old mother of three children, and Jordan was a 27-year-old father with an infant daughter.

Eight years later and the suspect(s) responsible for their deaths are still outstanding. A $100,000 reward was offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. However, on Tuesday, the family said that increase is not significant, and they are asking local authorities to help increase the reward again.

"It's very difficult to get someone to make a commitment, possibly put their lives on the line because of how horrific this incident was for even $100,000," a family member said during a press conference.

The family is asking the Carson City Council to come together and increase the reward money.

"I'm more inclined to believe that some female, who is connected to these people or person who pulled the trigger multiple times that night, will have a conscience enough to come to us and come to law enforcement and say ‘I can’t take this any longer.'"

Jordan's grandmother was home at the time of the shooting and was injured in her knee. Family said they could have lost three generations that night.

"We are still hopeful that with the increase to $100,000 that we are still one step closer to finding out who did this," said Melissa Love, Michelle's daughter and Jordan's sister.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LA County Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.