CARE Court: California Senate approves Newsom's plan to provide mental health support

article

Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed plan to provide mental health support to state residents who need it the most has passed the Senate floor.

On Tuesday, Newsom's office announced state Senators voted 38-0 in support of the governor's proposed bill.

"With broad support from California’s state Senate, CARE Court is one step closer to becoming a reality in California," Newsom said in a press release. "I am also grateful to have the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Downtown Association, and 21 local chambers of commerce join our ever-expanding CARE Court coalition, which includes a diverse group of supporters focused on tackling the challenge of severe mental illness that too often leaves individuals on our streets without hope."

According to the Governor's office, CARE Court provides Californians battling schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders with community-based treatment, services, and housing. This comes as California continues to face a homeless crisis.

CARE Court is part of Newsom's $14.7 billion push to provide 55,000 new housing units.

Below is more information on Newsom's CARE Court: