'Cardboard City' opens in Santa Monica

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Santa Monica
If you're looking for something fun to do with the kiddos - here's an idea!

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? 

Cardboard City is open to the public - and it's free!

The exhibit features inspirational cardboard art from local artists and will showcase new works from artists-in-residence each week.

You'll also be able to make your own creations in the Activity Zone whether it be a figurine, architectural model, or hat - use your imagination!

The interactive exhibit is open now through Aug. 14. For more information, tap or click here.
 