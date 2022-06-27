'Cardboard City' opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos?
Cardboard City is open to the public - and it's free!
The exhibit features inspirational cardboard art from local artists and will showcase new works from artists-in-residence each week.
You'll also be able to make your own creations in the Activity Zone whether it be a figurine, architectural model, or hat - use your imagination!
The interactive exhibit is open now through Aug. 14. For more information, tap or click here.