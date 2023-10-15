Carbon Canyon Road closed in Brea after crash topples utility pole

article

A major thoroughfare in Brea is expected to be closed Sunday after a crash toppled a utility pole, officials announced.

Carbon Canyon Road between Chino Hills Parkway and Carriage Hills was closed after the crash, the Brea Police Department announced Sunday. While it's not immediately clear when the crash happened, the department posted the update around 5:30 p.m., and said the closure could potentially extend for as long as eight hours.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.

SUGGESTED: Motorcyclist hit, killed in Long Beach crash

Images from SkyFOX Sunday night showed police guiding traffic through the area one direction at a time, but police still advised drivers avoid the area.