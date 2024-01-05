Popular cookware brand Caraway under fire as customers claim pans 'stain,' 'scratch' and 'burn'

article

The cookware brand Caraway is marketed as "modern home" products, particularly popular among Millennials and Gen Z. Caraway is often recognized by their "aesthetic" brightly colored pots and pans that catapulted the brand into a viral success.

But some customers are not happy with the longevity and overall wear of Caraway's product.

In a social media video that has amassed over 500,000 views, Sydney Grant displays her heavily burned Caraway pan.

"I feel like for the price and all the hype around them, this shouldn't be happening after a year and a half," said Grant in the video.

Grant acknowledges that Caraway's pans do have specific care instructions, like only cooking over low to medium heat and handwashing instead of dishwashing. But Grant says she followed these instructions and took good care of her pots and pans; yet still found all her pans stained, burned and scratched.

"This is not nonstick," said Grant.

Caraway offers both ceramic-coated and stainless steel pots and pans. Commenters on the TikTok video appeared to face similar issues with Caraway's pans, particularly with their ceramic-coated products.

"We had Caraway and it did the same thing! Never dishwashed, only hand washed." said one user in a comment.

Another user claimed she reached out to Caraway thinking her pans were defective after noticing the severe discoloration. According to the comment, Caraway told the customer that the pans just needed to be washed more thoroughly.

"I follow all the rules, no metal utensils, and they’re scratched and everything sticks," said another user.

According to Caraway's website, their ceramic-coated pans can hold heat more effectively than other pans, and therefore can only be used on low to medium heat. Neglecting to do so can result in wearing away the non-stick coating, according to the brand.

Caraway also advises customers not to use cooking aerosols, oils sprays or metal utensils to better preserve the pan.

FOX 11 reached out to Caraway for comment but have not yet received a response.