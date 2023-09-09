Car torched during 'unlawful assembly' in Hollywood

A car was set on fire during a large gathering of skateboarders in Hollywood Saturday night that had to be broken up by police and firefighters.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called out to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and N. Las Palmas Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers told FOX 11 that officers were requesting backup because of the large group and because they were setting off fireworks.

Images from above the scene in SkyFOX showed what looked like a sedan on fire, while officers tried to move the crowd from the area. Multiple reports on social media said that the car on fire was a police vehicle, but the LAPD confirmed to FOX 11 that that was not true. Other videos on social media showed skateboarders riding on ramps set on either side of the flaming car.

By 8:30 p.m., officers had worked to push people out of the lot with the flaming car. The fire was put out several minutes later.

The LAPD said three people were taken into custody Saturday night and will be facing vandalism charges. No other information was immediately available.