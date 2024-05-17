Car goes airborne, crashes into 2nd floor of Vernon building

Four people were injured after a car went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a building in Vernon.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of S. Downey Rd. and Leonis Blvd.

According to LA County Fire, the speeding Jeep lost control, slammed into a metal gate, went airborne, then crashed into the building.

Images from the scene show the car standing vertically, leaning against the building.

The driver was able to get out by himself, while firefighters rescued the three passengers.

All four were taken to the hospital; their conditions are not known.

Officials say speed may have played a factor in the crash.