Car crashes into Van Nuys apartment; 1 hurt

A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly crashed his car into an apartment building in Van Nuys.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of the crash in the 6800 block of North Kester Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the sedan hit the 2-story apartment.

The driver is expected to recover. No one else was in the car and no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials did not say what caused the crash to take place.