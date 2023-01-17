Can LADWP save stormwater?

Recent storms brought sinkholes, mudslides, flooding, and billions of dollars in damage to California.

The state is barely into its water year, which starts Oct. 1, but by mid-January, downtown Los Angeles had already clocked in more than a foot of rain. The average is 5.5 inches.

With one of the wettest Januarys we have seen in years, it has prompted many to ask, "where is all of that water going? Why can't we capture some of it considering we are in a record drought?"

Some of the answers lie here in northeast Los Angeles County's Sun Valley.

FOX 11 got an inside look at the Tujunga Spreading Grounds. It's one of about 20 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) stormwater capture projects.

The capture process starts here at the Tujunga Wash and Pacoima Diversion Channel where stormwater rushes in after heavy rain. The waters are diverted to the nearby basin then pumped out to LADWP customers.

Art Castro, who heads watershed management for LADWP, says since October, they've captured 32,000 acre-feet, which is 10.2 billion gallons - enough to fill 15,300 Olympic-sized swimming pools - serve more than 124,000 households for a year.

Castro says the goal is five times that number.

"With droughts, local supply is imperative to our future. One of the reasons it's so sustainable is because we have control over it. Another reason we want to increase our local water supply is in the case of a catastrophic earthquake on the San Andreas Fault."

Some are asking, with all this water, can they now water their lawn when they want?

"We're not out of the drought. We'll need more consecutive wet years to get out of this condition," he said.

The National Groundwater Association estimates Los Angeles only captures about 20% of its stormwater and says more solutions beyond capture are needed to meet the moment.

"California alone depends on groundwater for 43% of its water usage, so we have to look at all options," said Ben Frech with the NGA.

LADWP plans to duplicate that stormwater capturing process at parks and build green streets that divert stormwater to places that need it.

They are also encouraging customers to take advantage of rebates - money you get back if you install your own rain barrels or smart irrigation.

To learn more, visit ladwp.com/save for more information.



