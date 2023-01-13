California braces for more rain after series of deadly storms; Bass declares LA city state of emergency

After a break in a series of torrential storms that brought flooding, mudslides, and high surf, causing damage to many parts of California, residents and rescue crews were bracing for more rain expected to hit the Golden State beginning Friday night.

Officials from across the state said at least 18 people died in the storms that battered the state.

More than half of California’s 58 counties were declared disaster areas and repairing the damage may cost more than $1 billion, according to Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the state Office of Emergency Services.

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a citywide state of emergency ahead of Saturday's forecasted weather.

Crews worked to reopen major highways that were closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud while more than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home.

That included Montecito, a wealthy Santa Barbara County community that is home to Prince Harry and other celebrities where 23 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in a mudslide five years ago.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres documents Montecito flooding 5 years after mudslide killed 23

Despite the precipitation, most of the state remained in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Mudslides damaged some homes in pricey Los Angeles hillside areas, while further up the coast a sinkhole damaged 15 homes in the rural community of Orcutt.

Kevin Costner, best-actor winner in a television drama series for "Yellowstone," was unable to attend Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards in LA because of the weather. Presenter Regina Hall said he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to flooding.

RELATED: Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms

Here's what is expected for the next round of storms in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

Friday night brings a slight rain chance of rain in Los Angeles County, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday evening.

Weather Alerts

As of Friday afternoon, no weather alerts were in place for Los Angeles County for the upcoming weekend.

Orange County

In Orange County, the NWS said the rain will be in full force after 10 a.m. with winds expected to pick up in the evening, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Riverside County

A flood watch is in effect from Saturday, 6 p.m. through the next day at 4 a.m. A wind advisory will be in effect Saturday, 4 a.m. and is expected to last until Sunday, 7 a.m. Saturday's rain is expected to deliver up to 0.5 inch of new precipitation, NWS said.

San Bernardino County

Flood watch is in effect from Saturday, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day. A wind advisory is expected from Saturday 4 p.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday. The area is expected to see up to 0.75 inch of new rainfall Saturday night, NWS said.

Ventura County

A high surf warning is in effect for Ventura County through 3 p.m. Saturday. Rain is expected to come around 10 a.m. that day with winds of up to 15 mph, according to NWS. Sunday, rain is expected to arrive in the area after 4 p.m. with winds of up to 15 mph and gusts possibly as high as 20 mph.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday and will be in effect through Sunday at 4 a.m.

A Wind Advisory also goes into effect at 4 p.m. and will remain in place through 7 a.m. Sunday.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

