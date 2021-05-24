Campaign grows to name Navy warship after Medal of Honor recipient of Asian and Filipino descent

A growing number of veterans, public officials, and academics are joining a campaign to name a U.S. Navy warship after a brave sailor who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. He is the only American national of Asian and Filipino descent to receive that distinction.

Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo Trinidad received the Medal of Honor on April 1, 1915. Trinidad rescued two shipmates from a burning boiler room, despite being seriously injured himself. The fire was ignited by an explosion on board the U.S.S. San Diego off the California coast. Trinadad ran through flames in order to save his friends.

Tens of thousands of Filipinos have served in the U.S. Military for generations, yet no Navy ships have been named after a Filipino service member. The U.S.S. Telsesforo Trinidad Campaign (USSTTC) aims to honor the sacrifice of Filipinos and recognize the alliance and shared history of the United States and the Philippines by naming a ship after Trinidad.

You can support the campaign by simply writing your Congress member.

To learn more go www.ussttc.org.