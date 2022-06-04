Camarillo man arrested for murdering mother, dumping body in dumpster: Police

A Camarillo man was arrested for murdering his mother Friday, after police found human remains dumped in a dumpster.

David Hoetzlein, 25, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering his mother Tomoko Hoetzlein. Camarillo Police were called to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade in Camarillo early Friday morning. Police found 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein's remains in a dumpster at the apartment complex, where Tomoko and David Hoetzlein had both lived. According to police Tomoko Hoetzlein's body had been dismembered before being left in the dumpster.

After an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, deputies detained David Hoetzlein, saying they'd uncovered evidence linking him to the murder. David Hoetzlein is being held on $3 million bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 7.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this killing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Marco at 805-384-4739.

