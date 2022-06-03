Human remains found inside trash dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a dumpster at an apartment complex in Camarillo.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade just before 7 a.m. Friday after someone opened the dumpster and found the remains.

It is unknown how long the remains were in the dumpster.

Investigators traced the victim back to an apartment in the complex and the victim’s roommate is being questioned by authorities.

The roommate is considered a person of interest at this time.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updates