Former Camarillo High School coach arrested in Colorado for alleged sexual assault of student

A former coach and teacher in Ventura County was arrested in Colorado following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a female student.

What we know:

In March 2025, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit began investigating a report from a neighboring agency regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Camarillo.

The investigation revealed that Ronald Wilson, while employed as a coach and teacher at Camarillo High School, allegedly initiated a relationship with a female juvenile student.

Authorities say Wilson then sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly over several years while she was a student at the school.

These assaults reportedly took place both on and off the Camarillo High School campus at other locations.

On May 13, a coordinated operation involving detectives from the Timnath Police Department, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team led to the execution of a search warrant at Wilson’s residence in Timnath, Colorado.

Wilson was apprehended by the Timnath Police Department and subsequently booked into the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office jail.

He was arrested on multiple felony charges including unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim under 16 and lewd act upon a child.

What they're saying:

The Oxnard Union High School District has acknowledged the arrest and stated its full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the district said they "are committed to supporting the victim and ensuring a safe environment for all members of their school community.

What we don't know:

While the investigation is underway and an arrest has been made, the full scope of the alleged abuse and whether there are additional victims remains unknown at this time.

Authorities have explicitly stated that "there is a possibility other people might have been victimized in a similar manner by Wilson."

What's next:

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone who may have been a victim or who has any information related to the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at (805) 384-4732 or via email at Rico.Rinaldi@ventura.org. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office also encourages parents to discuss online safety with their children and recommends resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, available at www.missingkids.org. They also offer age-appropriate education presentations on youth safety.