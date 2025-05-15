Rosemead family seeks criminal charges in deadly 2024 police shooting

A Rosemead family continues to seek justice following the 2024 deadly police shooting of Pedro Meza.

He was unarmed.

New video released of fatal shooting

What we know:

New video was released showing the fatal shooting of Pedro Meza involving officers with the San Gabriel Police Department.

The shooting occurred on July 31, 2024, and now, Meza’s family wants to see federal charges filed against the officers who were involved.

In the video, officers are heard yelling, "Let me see your [expletive] hands!" as they proceeded to shoot him multiple times.

His family alleges officers fired 47 shots and that Meza was struck six times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Attorneys for the Meza family said he was pulled over for a speeding violation.

His family said the shooting was not justified, and they want the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved.

"My husband did not deserve to die the way he died," his wife said, fighting back tears during a news conference on Wednesday.

The other side:

San Gabriel PD officers said Meza got out of his car with his arms stretched out, which led them to start shooting.

No weapon was found at the scene.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

The investigation by the California Department of Justice is ongoing.

San Gabriel Police Chief Edward Elizalde said his agency will review whether the officers followed department policies.