Fountain Valley PD releases graphic video of suspect fatally shot after taking officer's gun

*Warning: Video may be graphic to some. Viewer discretion advised

The Brief Fountain Valley Police released body-cam footage of a fatal officer shooting on January 24. The suspect, Osean McClintock, 26, allegedly attacked an officer, took her gun, and entered her police vehicle before being shot. The video shows the suspect taking the officer's weapon as she pleaded with him not to shoot.



Fountain Valley police have released graphic body-camera video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on January 24.

The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of 26-year-old Osean McClintock, who police say attacked an officer, took her gun, and entered her patrol vehicle.

What we know:

The incident happened near Kazuo Masuda Middle School after McClintock allegedly tried to enter a woman's car, police said.

A witness alerted the police, who located McClintock near Brookhurst Street and Cedar Avenue.

According to police, McClintock ignored commands to sit down and ran away.

An initial pursuit was called off, but another officer soon reported seeing him.

The first pursuing officer then heard his partner's distress call over the radio.

Arriving at the scene, he found McClintock holding a gun believed to be his partner's service weapon.

McClintock then entered the officer's police vehicle, at which point the officer fired multiple shots, resulting in McClintock's death at the scene.

Body camera footage from the female officer shows McClintock taking her gun as she was seated in her patrol car.

In the body-cam footage, the female officer can be heard radioing that the suspect had her gun and pleading with McClintock, saying, "Please don't shoot me!" as she sought cover behind a USPS vehicle.

Timeline:

Shortly before 11 a.m. on January 24: McClintock allegedly attempts to enter a woman's car near Kazuo Masuda Middle School.

Witness call: A witness reports the incident to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Suspect located: Officers find McClintock near Brookhurst Street and Cedar Avenue.

Foot pursuit: McClintock allegedly refuses commands and flees on foot; the initial pursuit is terminated.

Officer reports sighting: Another officer broadcasts that she sees the suspect near her police vehicle.

Distress call and confrontation: The first pursuing officer hears his partner screaming over the radio and finds McClintock with her service weapon.

Suspect enters police vehicle: McClintock refuses to drop the weapon and enters the officer's patrol car.

Fatal shooting: The officer fires several shots, and McClintock is pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, May 12: Police release graphic body-camera footage of the incident.

What's next:

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating if the involved officer's actions were within the law.

The Fountain Valley Police Department is investigating the criminal conduct of the suspect prior to or during the incident.

The Internal Affairs Use of Force Review Board is examining areas where improvement can be made and is determining whether the officer's actions were within policy and consistent with training.