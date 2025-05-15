3 OC middle school students brought semi-automatic gun, ammo to campus: Police

The Brief Fountain Valley Police responded to Vista View Middle School on May 12 on a report of a student with a firearm. Three students were detained, and a search of their backpacks revealed a semiautomatic handgun and ammunition. Authorities believe it was an isolated incident.



Three students at Vista View Middle School in Fountain Valley were detained after allegedly bringing a gun and ammunition to campus on Monday.

What we know:

On May 12, Fountain View police responded to the school to investigate a report of a student possibly in possession of a firearm.

Authorities searched the backpacks of three 6th grade students and discovered a semiautomatic handgun along with ammunition, police said.

This was not an active shooter incident, according to authorities.

The identities of the students were not released because they are minors.

What we don't know:

Details on how the students obtained the weapon are unclear.

The motive is under investigation.

What they're saying:

The Fountain Valley Police Department emphasized their commitment to safety, stating, "FVPD remains deeply committed to protecting our schools and community. As always, if you see something, say something."

Why you should care:

The presence of a firearm at a middle school raises concerns about school safety and the well-being of students and staff.

While authorities have stated there is no ongoing threat, this incident underscores the importance of vigilance and open communication regarding potential safety issues in educational environments.

The increased police presence in the coming days aims to provide reassurance to the school community.

What's next:

The Fountain Valley Police Department will continue its investigation into the incident.

They will also maintain an increased presence at Vista View Middle School in the near future as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families.