Calvin Harris' LA home catches fire

Firefighters extinguished a fire at the LA home of popular DJ Calvin Harris.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 3-story mansion on Oak Pass in Beverly Crest Wednesday night just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the third floor. Crews made access to the house and extinguished the fire within 52 minutes.

Calvin Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fre is not known.

According to TMZ, the house belongs to Calvin Harris. The DJ was reportedly not home at the time of the fire and sources tell TMZ that he's been leasing his house for the past few years.