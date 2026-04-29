Carl Grillmair: Man to be arraigned in death of renowned Caltech scientist

The Brief Freddy Snyder, 29, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday for the murder of renowned Caltech scientist Carl Johann Grillmair at his Llano home. Snyder faces additional charges for a carjacking involving his mother and a residential burglary, following his release from custody in December. Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack or confirmed any link to a series of recent deaths and disappearances among local scientists.



A man is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Carl Johann Grillmair, a revered Caltech astronomer.

Grillmair is among at least 11 cases of missing or dead scientists under investigation by the White House and FBI due to their sensitive military, nuclear, and aerospace research.

What we know:

Grillmair was found dead on his front porch in a remote area of the Antelope Valley on February 16.

Deputies responding to a 911 call in the 30700 block of 165th Street East found the 67-year-old scientist suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect, Freddy Snyder, 29, was detained nearby following a simultaneous report of a carjacking.

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Snyder is charged with murder, carjacking—reportedly involving his own mother—and a December residential burglary.

Authorities confirmed that Snyder had been arrested in December for carrying a loaded firearm on Grillmair's property, but the charge was dismissed, and he was released from custody on December 23.

What we don't know:

The specific motive behind the targeting of Grillmair is unknown.

Authorities have not explained why Snyder was released or why previous charges were dismissed after his initial armed trespassing arrest.

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Investigators have yet to confirm if Grillmair’s work on sensitive NASA-partnered projects at Caltech’s Infrared Processing and Analysis Center (IPAC) played any role in his death, or if his murder is connected to the other ten scientists currently under federal review.

Timeline:

December 20, 2024: Snyder is arrested in Snyder is arrested in Palmdale on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

December 23, 2024: Snyder is released from custody.

December 28, 2024: Snyder allegedly commits a first-degree residential burglary.

February 16, 2025: Carl Johann Grillmair is shot and killed; Snyder is arrested following a related carjacking report.

February 18, 2025: Snyder is officially charged with murder and carjacking.

Wednesday (Current): Snyder is scheduled to be arraigned.

Big picture view:

Grillmair was a titan in his field, specifically recognized for his work with NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and his groundbreaking discovery of water on a distant exoplanet.

The renowned scientist reportedly lived in the remote desert specifically because "the nighttime darkness made for better astronomical observations," even building a personal observatory on his property.

The White House has included Grillmair’s death in a multi-agency federal probe investigating potential links between the deaths of 11 scientists with high-level security clearances.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration is looking for "potential commonalities" between Grillmair and ten other individuals tied to nuclear, military, and aerospace research.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer and Rep. Eric Burlison, issued a statement warning that if these deaths—including Grillmair’s—are linked, they "represent a grave threat to U.S. national security."