Caltech scientist fatally shot in the Antelope Valley

The Brief Carl Grillmair was gunned down at his home in Llano. He was a Caltech scientist focusing on dark matter, galactic structure, stellar populations, and exoplanets. A suspect has been arrested.



A 67-year-old Caltech scientist was fatally shot in the Antelope Valley community of Llano.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 6:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16 in the 30700 block of 165th Street East, according to the LA County Sheriff's department.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Carl Grillmair. Caltech confirmed that Grillmair was a scientist at the institution.

According to his biography, his work focused on dark matter, galactic structure, stellar populations, and exoplanets.

Suspect arrested

According to the sheriff's department, while investigating the shooting, deputies also responded to a carjacking in the area. The suspect, 29-year-old Freddy Snyder, was initially detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder, carjacking and burglary, according to the sheriff's department.

He is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using lacrimestoppers.org.